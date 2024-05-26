Lizzo claps back to South Park's Ozempic alternative naming

Lizzo''s TikTok reaction to South Park's humorous tribute.

South Park's latest special, The End Of Obesity, aired over the weekend, stirring laughter with its satirical take on the booming trend of weight loss medications like Ozempic.

Among the episode's comedic highlights was a recurring gag featuring an Ozempic alternative humorously named "Lizzo."

In the parody, an ad suggests that the singer should be taken in conjunction with listening to her songs and watching her music videos to promote self-acceptance and happiness with one's appearance.

A fictional doctor even jests, "I'm going to write you a prescription for Lizzo," emphasizing the singer's empowering messages on body positivity.

With tongue firmly in cheek, the episode suggests a daily dose of her music and videos for life, with its witty take on the intersection of pop culture and weight management.

The queen of self-love and empowerment, has clapped back at South Park's nod with her signature sass and confidence.

Taking to TikTok, she shared a reaction video, watching the scene alongside viewers and offering her unfiltered thoughts.

In the clip, the singer exclaims, "That's crazy!" before expressing her incredulity at being immortalized in the iconic cartoon.

With a mixture of pride and humor, she acknowledges her influence on spreading messages of self-love and not giving a care.