Harry Styles in Rome: Post-breakup bliss with friends amid Taylor Russell split

Harry Styles seems to be embracing his single status with gusto following reports of his split from girlfriend Taylor Russell.



The singer was spotted in Rome, Italy, on Friday night, left the esteemed restaurant Il Pagliaccio, where he had shared a meal with friends.

Styles rocked an oversized blue button-up shirt, casually untucked over sleek black trousers.

Harry found himself in the company of none other than fashion maestro Alessandro Michele, the creative genius behind Valentino, who resides in Rome.

The pair donned matching shirts as they bid adieu after a cozy evening at Il Pagliaccio.

But what caught the attention of many was Harry's unconventional mode of transportation.

Eschewing the luxury vehicles typical of the elite, he opted for a Lime bike to journey back home, capturing hearts as the quintessential man of the people.

This Italian escapade arrives amidst swirling rumors of his newfound singledom, following his reported split from 29-year-old girlfriend Taylor.

Their romantic rollercoaster hit a snag after a 'make or break' holiday, culminating in their public separation.