Tom Cruise faces big career setback: 'He's dealing with adversity'

Tom Cruise has been dealing with a stressful situation as the release of his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible 8, has been delayed due to production issues.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Top Gun actor is living "on edge as he tries to finally bring this production to a close."

The source shared, "When the decision to push Mission 8 a full year on the schedule was made last year, the movie was actually very far along, with 75 percent of it filmed and just one remaining giant action sequence to stage in the U.K., which they’ve only just gotten around to actually shooting in the past several weeks."

An insider shared, "It’s been an even slower and more confusing process for Tom than the long sections of filming he did for Mission 7 at the height of the pandemic, and Tom’s infamous audio rant recording from that time showed the whole world how stressed he was."

The source shared that the Hollywood A-lister "made the deal for back-to-back Mission movies five years ago and the project still has many months of work left before it’s ready to show."

The report claimed that this film's delay is the most stressful period for Tom that he has ever faced in a production.