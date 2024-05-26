Tom Holland waves to throngs of fans after performance in Romeo and Juliet

Fans flock from around the world to catch a glimpse of Tom Holland at Romeo and Juliet.

Tom Holland was in high spirits as he left the Duke of York's Theatre following his latest performance in Romeo and Juliet on Saturday night.

The Marvel alum beamed and waved at a large crowd of waiting fans as he made his way to a waiting car.

Holland appeared amazed as the crowd shouted his name and snapped pictures of him as he exited the theatre. On Friday, fans of the Spider-Man superstar revealed the extreme lengths they went to catch a brief glimpse of the actor.



Crowds of supporters from as far away as France and Canada gathered outside the Duke of York's Theatre as Holland-fever swept the capital.

Fans traveled for hours across the country to see Tom Holland, with many not even having tickets for his opening night performance in Romeo and Juliet.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, these devoted fans patiently waited for a brief glimpse of the Marvel star.

He waved and thanked onlookers as he stepped out of his car at the theatre on Friday, greeted by the sound of cheers and screams.

Among those gathered were Marie, 18, and her friend Lila, 19, who took a nine-hour coach ride from Paris earlier in the week.

The pair booked a hotel for three nights and queued up outside the theatre every day just to catch sight of the actor.

Marie told MailOnline, "Yesterday we saw him, just his back, but we came to see him again today. When we see him, I don't think we'll be able to talk to him because he's too far away and he runs into the theatre, but as long as we get to see him, we are happy."

However, TC, an event planner, who waited an hour to watch Holland rush into the theatre, was gearing up to watch the performance from the third row of the stalls.

She said, "It's just exciting. I love theatre and Tom Holland, so this is my dream."