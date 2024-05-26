Kate Middleton’s ‘circle of trust’ shrinks as she avoids close friends

Kate Middleton is taking some strict caution as she continues her preventative cancer treatment.



The Princess of Wales, who is reportedly moving to Sandringham to recover, has not met her friends since the diagnosis.

“The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better,” a friend of Princess Kate and Prince William told The Daily Beast.

“They will bail out and be off to Sandringham the moment school breaks up.”

Previously, The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported that the Princess of Wales has not met with her friends since her health update. Kate’s friends told him that they “might not see Catherine again until the autumn—and only then if she has recovered fully.”

Meanwhile, the pal of the Prince and Princess of Wales told The Daily Beast that Kate prefers a small circle she can trust which includes her family and not even her and Williams’ circle of friends

“The circle of trust is tiny. She has been surrounded by Carole and Michael, and (sister) Pippa and (brother) James have obviously been there for her as well,” the pal shared.

“They are an incredibly tight family, and Catherine feels absolutely confident relying on them. They have been there for her for decades and never let her down.”