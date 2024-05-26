Taylor Swift makes live debut of ‘TTPD’ title track in Portugal

Taylor Swift wrapped up her first-ever stop in Lisbon, Portugal over the weekend



Taylor Swift honoured her first ever performance in Lisbon by treating fans to a special surprise.

On Saturday, May 25, the international pop sensation wrapped up the two-night stop of her Eras Tour in the capital of Portugal. That’s when she performed her song The Tortured Poets Department from her new album of the same name live for the first time.

In a fanmade video shared to X (formerly Twitter), the multi-Grammy winner was seen performing an acoustic mashup of TTPD and Now That We Don’t Talk, the latter from her album 1989.

But that wasn’t the only surprise she had in store for Swifties.

Later in the night, Swift performed another surprise mashup of You’re on Your Own Kid from Midnights and Long Live from Speak Now.

The night before at the same Estádio da Luz stadium, Swift warmed her Portuguese fans’ hearts by speaking in their native language.

At one point, she expressed her gratitude for the 60,000-plus crowd by placing her hand on her heart and saying, “Muito obrigada,” which translates to “thank you very much.”

Throughout her three-hour long set, she kept switching between Portuguese and English in a heartwarming display of overwhelming love and gratitude.

Swift will now head to Madrid, Spain, for another two-night stint.