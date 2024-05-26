Nigerian First Lady throws shade at Meghan Markle's controversial fashion on trip

Royal watchers are convinced First Lady of Nigeria took a sly dig at Meghan Markle for her revealing choice of clothes during her trip earlier this month.



Speaking at an event to mark President Bola Tinubu's one year in office to recognise how women have made significant contributions to all spheres of life, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, urged the Nigerian children against succumbing to Western influence.

In a clip making rounds on X, formerly Twitter, she said: "We are not having a Met Gala. The nakedness is just everywhere, and the men are well-clothed. So we have to do something. Tell them we don't accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It's not beautiful at all."

"They should be confident in who they are. They do not need to mimic and emulate film stars from America.

They don't know where they come from. Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? We know who we are. Don't lose who you are,” the politician added.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex sparked outrage on the internet for wearing a backless dress on her first day of arrival at the African country alongside Prince Harry.

She was also pictured wearing a sleeveless white dress with plunging neckline at one occasion on the trip.

It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned attires do not align with Nigeria’s traditional dress code, owing to its religious principles as a predominantly Muslim country.