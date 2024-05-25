Prince Andrew looks relaxed at Windsor after Beatrice, Eugenie team up with William

 
Sunday May 26, 2024
Entertainment

By Web Desk
May 25, 2024
Prince Andrew looked relaxed while riding a horse at Windsor days after his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined Prince William at Buckingham Palace party.

The Duke of York was seen riding his horse on the Windsor estate after arriving by his Range Rover car to the castle on Saturday.

The 64-year-old disgraced royal  wore a blue shirt and black trousers and had a white and black helmet during his ride around the leafy grounds.

He was accompanied by another man who smiled while talking to Andrew, who looked contemplative in a photo taken on the Berkshire estate. 

Andrew's outing comes after his younger daughter Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share a message  about her gathering at the Palace with William, writing: "Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country."