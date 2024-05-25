Prince Harry supports Kate Middleton's remarks about Prince William

Prince Harry also mentioned about Prince William's hair loss in his bestselling memoir Spare

Kate Middleton commented on Prince William's baldness in casual way that was later echoed by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare.

The incident occurred in Australia in 2014 during the couple's official overseas tour. On the third day of their visit, they attended the Sydney Royal Easter Show. While watching an alpaca being shorn, Kate made a playfully cheeky joke at her husband's expense

Lyn Crejan, the farmer conducting the demonstration, revealed afterward that "The Prince was interested in the alpaca and as I showed it to them the Princess said he should put it on his head," adding that Kate had said, "You need it more than me," whilst pointing to his head, which made William laugh - per E! News.

This isn't the only time Kate's poked a little fun at her husband's hair loss - with it said that she even calls him 'Prince Baldy' as a lighthearted nickname.

However this isn't the only dubious moniker that's been bestowed upon the future King by his family members, with Mike Tindall - his cousin Zara's husband, dubbing him "One pint Willy" for his inability to hold his drink quite as well as the former England rugby player.

Kate isn't the only royal to publicly point out William's hair loss, with his younger brother Prince Harry also writing about it in his bestselling memoir Spare - although in certainly a less affectionate tone. In an early passage of the book, Harry wrote: "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys. I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in his dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own, his famous resemblance to Mumm, which was fading with time."