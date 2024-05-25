Prince Harry admits he can't be center stage: What Meghan wants, Meghan gets

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on Deal or No Deal between 2006 and 2007

Prince Harry believes he cannot be the primary focus, and that whatever Meghan desires, she ultimately obtains.



Prince William's brother Harry was nicknamed the Spare during his time in the Royal Family, and one expert believes this label also applies to his role in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex received this nickname from his father, King Charles, and later used it as the title of his debut memoir.

However, royal expert Tom Quinn believes he is now playing "second fiddle" to his wife.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Quinn said: "Meghan is the dynamo that drives the enterprise and the irony is that in escaping his role as a spare in the Royal Family , Harry has now become the spare in his marriage, destined as ever to play second fiddle.

"He has said in the past that he would love to be more driven and decisive, but his whole upbringing as the spare has made him temperamentally unsuitable ever to take centre stage. Harry does feel inadequate as he felt when he was a member of the Royal Family, but his love for his wife makes all the difference."

Quinn explained: "When Harry famously said, 'What Meghan wants, Meghan gets,' he was not complaining about her or saying she was controlling. Being with a masterful woman who likes to make decisions is not the same – at least while their love lasts – as being subject always to other people's decisions when he was a full-time working royal."

While Harry spent his life as a working royal, Meghan has worked hard for her success and built up her career as an actress. She started off with small cameo roles as a child, before getting a spot as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on Deal or No Deal between 2006 and 2007 and the show helped her to launch her TV career. She went on to get a starring in role in Suits.