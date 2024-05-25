Kate Middleton forces Prince William to change decision about Prince George

Prince William gives in to Kate's decision about Prince George

Kate Middleton has reportedly forced Prince William to take Prince George with him to watch Manchester United and Manchester City clash for the FA Cup.

A royal insider has confirmed: "The Prince of Wales wanted George to stay with Princess Kate to enjoy moments with his mom, but Catherine forced William to change the decision.



"Both William and George are football fans and Kate knows they will have great time there amid ongoing health worries."

The source also claimed: "George wanted her mom to join them."

Prince William's attendance at the game was confirmed by the palace officials on Friday. They did not mention that George will also accompany him to the the game as it was not decided.

William, who is President of the Football Association, shook hands with the team players before taking his seat alongside his son in the royal box.



The father and son's excitement caught on camera during the fierce clash, which ultimately saw Manchester United win 2-1 over their Manchester City rivals.

William looked dashing in a dark blue suit for the occasion, which he teamed with a white shirt and a red, white and blue striped tie. While, George looked cute in a similarly dark suit along with a blue and white striped tie.



The pair, who are both passionate Aston Villa fans, watched their favourite team play Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final last month.



Prince George will celebrate his 11th birthday in July. The heir-to-the-throne is widely tipped to start attending Eton Collage in September, the school Princes William and Harry attended in their youth.

