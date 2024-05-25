Prince William attends FA Cup final with George

Prince William and Prince George attended the FA Cup final on Saturday.



The Prince of Wales walked onto the pitch to cheers from the crowd after the two teams lined up before the game. He shook the hands of the finalists at packed Wembley Stadium during Man City vs Man Utd clash.

The heir to the throne also chatted with England star and Manchester City captain Kyle Walker.

In April, William and George attended Villa's 2-1 win against Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final. This was their first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement in March.

William, who is the Football Association's president, looked excited as he watched the fierce clash with his son Prince George between home rivals Manchester United and Manchester City from the royal box.



William's attendance at the game in North West London in front of 90,000 fans was confirmed by the palace officials on Friday.

William and George appearance left fans delighted as the father-son duo stole the show with their stunning presence amid Kate's health battle.

It comes after Buckingham Palace revealed on Wednesday that it had postponed engagements 'which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign' after Rishi Sunak called a surprise summer General Election for July 4.



William's previous FA Cup appearances have not all been so smooth - in 2022 he was booed by thousands of fans ahead of the match between Liverpool and Chelsea.