King Charles urged to make major decision ahead of Trooping the Colour

King Charles has been urged to play his cards carefully in the wake of current health crisis in the royal family.

Writing for The Telegraph, royal editor Hannah Furness drew stark comparison between the late Queen Elizabeth’s approach to monarchy with a stress on family and the King’s vocal plans of slimmed-down policy.

Charles displayed the visual representation of his longterm goals during the Trooping the Colour celebrations last year, where the balcony appearance was scaled down to the working royals, including him, Camilla, the Waleses, the Edinburghs, and Princess Anne and her husband.

However, Hannah suggested: “He must now decide what to do for this year’s Trooping the Colour, in which the state of the Royal family will be captured in that all-important ‘balcony moment’ displaying who is in and who is out."

The royal commentator deemed it particularly important in the wake of the King and Kate Middleton’s current battles with cancers, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the Firm four years ago.

Though, insiders rejected the idea of the policy being a concrete plan in the works, it has also been suggested that the King is not looking to add to the small circle of working royals.