Kate Middleton's fans await exciting return of future Queen

Kate Middleton is said to be feeling immense pressure to return to royal duties as her fans are anticipating exciting updates about their beloved royal amid her cancer battle.



The Princess of Wales, who's known and loved for her friendly attitude towards public during her royal engagements, is out of action since last Christmas as she still has cancer.

The future Queen's admirers believe she will defeat cancer and make a powerful return, but some royal fans fear it won't be the same as she won't be participating in games and other exciting activities she used to do in the past .

Some medical experts and health specialists also believe Kate will need more time to restart her usual activities.

However, Kate's fans are super excited about her healthy return, sending her best wishes to get well soon as they want to see her among them as soon as possible.



The mother-of-three sent shockwaves across the world when she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March in an emotional announcement following weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

Kate Middleton remained almost two weeks in hospital after having major abdominal surgery in January. It was claimed that her condition was noncancerous and that the surgery had been successful. Cancer was later found, however.