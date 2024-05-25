Lady Louise Windsor considered to be most valuable addition to royal family

The 20-year-old is one of the younger members of the Royal Family

Lady Louise Windsor, the beloved granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth from her youngest son Edward, is praised for her potential abilities, which could be beneficial to the royal family in the future.



The 20-year-old is one of the younger members of the Royal Family that currently does not carry out public engagements.

Louise, is daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The parents raised their two children without royal titles and with the knowledge that one day they would likely have to work for a living.

However, a PR expert spoke exclusively to GB News, claiming that her future contributions could be useful and King Charles "not overlook her future contributions" to the Royal Family by a PR expert.

The 20-year-old is a keen carriage driver and frequently partakes in the Royal Windsor Horse Show, a favourite of her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Nikki Jain, the founder and CEO of The Sprout PR told GB News: "The young Lady Louise Windsor's future contributions should not be overlooked."

The PR expert also suggested that Louise's cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall could be great additions to the list of working royals.

Lady Louise was one of the few privileged members of the Royal Family to be able to appear on the balcony beside King Charles at the Coronation last May.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh are two hardworking members of the Royal Family, particularly over the last few months amid King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses.

In 2020, the Duchess of Edinburgh opened up about the prospect of Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex becoming working royals.

She told The Times: “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.

“Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles.

"They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”



