Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham booked by Netflix’s ‘Death By Lightning’

Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham to showcase their acting chops in Netflix's Death By Lightning

Netflix series Death By Lightning extended its cast with the addition of Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham.

Deadline reported on Friday, May 24 that the new drama series tapped the two actors as series regulars joined by previously announced cast members, including Betty Gilpin, Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Shannon and Nick Offerman.

Moreover, the other three new cast members who will take the recurring roles in the series have been announced as Paula Malcomson, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Tuppence Middleton.

The new series, created, written and executive produced by Mike Makowsky, is based on the book Destiny Of the Republic by Candice Millard. Other executive producers are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Death by Lightning follows the stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, played by Shannon, the reluctant 20th president of the United States and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau, Macfadyen’s character who would come to kill him.

In addition, among the newly announced actors, Whitford will take the character of Secretary of State James Blaine. Meanwhile, Whighman will showcase his acting chops in Senator Roscoe Conkling's role.

Whitford previously played Commander Lawrence in The Handmaid’s Tale. His role in the Hulu series earned him his third Emmy award.

As for Whigham, he bagged a significant role in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, which he will reprise in the upcoming eighth instalment in the franchise.