Palace ‘worried’ about next ‘unpredictable’ Prince Harry, Meghan move

The Royal family appears to worry over the next unpredictable step that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take in their non-royal journey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly ruffled some feathers as they embarked on a “faux royal tour” to Nigeria and garnered a quite the attention.

Royal Expert Richard Fitzwilliams said told The Mirror that given the past claims the Sussexes made against the royal family, it will be work in favour of both parties if they were to refrain badmouthing the royals.

“If they are to thrive and not just survive, they must avoid offending the Royal Family,” the expert told the outlet. “Their attacks have cost both them and the royals popularity and made them appear extremely destructive and also hypocritical over the issue of privacy.”

He continued to speculate if there will be more such “royal tours” and if their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will make an appearance.

“The world’s press was fascinated, but that was because they are members of the royal family. However, they have been unpredictable and it will be fascinating to see where they take matters from here.”

Following the royal tour, royal insiders revealed that Prince William and King Charles were “furious” over the stunt thy pulled and imitated a royal tour.