Prince Harry gets final ultimatum to reconcile with King Charles

Prince Harry can make peace with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, by arranging a private meeting with him.



In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Duke of Sussex can save his strained relationship with the Monarch without involving the media.

The royal expert shared, "The only chance of any progress being made in improving relations is surely to do so in private."

He added, "If Harry would fly over and nobody would know or be told, some progress might actually be made."

Speaking of Harry's news-making interview during his Canada trip, Richard said, "This is not the way the Sussexes are used to doing things, his appearance on Good Morning America after his last visit was unwise."

The expert stated, "He did not reveal what he and King Charles had said when they briefly saw each other but talked about how, during periods of ill-health, families tended to come together. However, if, for example he decided to wear his Coronation Medal, along with his others, it would send a positive signal to his father."