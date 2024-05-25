Prince Harry gets final ultimatum to reconcile with King Charles

Prince Harry can make peace with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, by arranging a private meeting with him.
In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Duke of Sussex can save his strained relationship with the Monarch without involving the media.
The royal expert shared, "The only chance of any progress being made in improving relations is surely to do so in private."
He added, "If Harry would fly over and nobody would know or be told, some progress might actually be made."
Speaking of Harry's news-making interview during his Canada trip, Richard said, "This is not the way the Sussexes are used to doing things, his appearance on Good Morning America after his last visit was unwise."
The expert stated, "He did not reveal what he and King Charles had said when they briefly saw each other but talked about how, during periods of ill-health, families tended to come together. However, if, for example he decided to wear his Coronation Medal, along with his others, it would send a positive signal to his father."
Harry is rumoured to be snubbing a 'royal wedding' next month
Prince William receives green light from King Charles to prepare for major role
Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham joined previously announced cast members Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Shannon
Prince William is rather inspired by his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II
This Morning star Phillip Schofield has broken his social media silence after a year-long hiatus
Prince William invited his cousins to Royal Family party 'via WhatsApp'