Jeffrey Wright nabs role in ‘The Last of Us’ season 2

Jeffrey Wright to reprise his voice role as Isaac Dixon in the live action The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us tapped Jeffrey Wright to join the HBO adaptation for the second season.

According to Deadline, the 58-year-old actor has been cast as Isaac Dixon, the powerful leader of a massive military group known as the Washington Liberation Front in the video game.

The American Fiction star lent his vocals to the same character in The Last of Us Part II game.

In addition to Wright, Pedro Pascal joined the live adaptation based on Naughty Dog’s video game as Joel, a hardened survivor.

In the upcoming project, Joel was hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, played by Bella Ramsay, out of an oppressive quarantined zone.

Moreover, Wright isn’t the first from The Last of Us voice cast members to join the live-action series.

Several other voice actors secured supporting roles in the first season including Troy Baker, who voiced Joel and Ashley Johnson, who lended her vocals to Ellie.

Moreover, the Batman actor is the second actor to reprise his own voice role after Merle Dandridge claimed the acting gig for her character Marlene in season one.

Additionally, The Last of Us season 2 is currently in production and is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in 2025.