King Charles makes another major change at royal Palace

King Charles seems to be on the course of change as he makes another big change to one of his royal Palaces.



The monarch is set to add an 18-hole crazy golf course at Sandringham Palace on his Norfolk estate, according to The Sun.

“Golf is my cup of tee and I can’t wait to try the King’s course,” Phil Morgan, a royal fan told the outlet. “It’s a stroke of luck His Majesty has made summer a swinging time for golf nuts like me.”

The golf course, which traditionally feature obstacles like windmills, tunnels and castles, is set to open from July 1 to September 15 in parkland on his Norfolk estate.

It is uncertain what theme the King’s golf course is going to have and if the monarch himself will indulge in a round or two.

The news come after Charles made a break in major royal tradition at Buckingham Palace.

After more than five years of renovations, the King is set to open Buckingham Palace’s East Wing to the public for the first time in history throughout July and August 2024.

There are also renovations underway at the royal residence in London so that he can relocate to the Palace in 2027.