Kim Kardashian seemingly sends message to ex Kanye West with new look

Kim Kardashian pulls off Bianca Censori's look

Kim Kardashian recently stepped out in an outfit similar to Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori, sparking curiosity among fans.

The reality star donned a backless black Balenciaga apron with her usual “pantashoes.”

The 43-year-old skims mogul took to Instagram on Friday, May 24 to share a few photos of the look she wore last month.

Fans rushed to the comments section to draw comparisons between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kanye’s current wife.

One person wrote: “Literally she looks like blanca [sic] here.”

While another chimed in, inquiring: “What in the Blanca [sic] is going on here?”

A third added: “Looks just like an outfit Kenya’s [sic] new wife would wear.”

Meanwhile, a fourth remarked: “I guess she is still in love with Kanyee [sic].”

However, many online users argued that she badly 'missed the mark' in her attempt to emulate Bianca's look.

Speaking of the star’s halter top, a user commented: “When you leave the hairdressers [sic] chair but forget to take off the cape.”

While another wrote: What is that? It looks like you hung the tablecloth on your neck.”