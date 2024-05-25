Prince William to make ‘lonely’ appearance at much-anticipated royal event

It appears that Prince William will be painting a rather lonely picture at the upcoming Trooping of Colour celebration.



While the official attendance is still up in the air, it appears that Kate Middleton is unlikely to join the big event along with her three children she shares with William.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may completely miss the annual event as their cancer-stricken mother convalesces.

“I do wonder whether the children will go along if Catherine is absent,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “William won’t have much time to look after them, so why not leave them at home?”

William, who is the heir to the throne, will have a major role at the official birthday of the sovereign, expected to take place on Saturday, June 15, despite the upcoming elections.

The Prince of Wales will ride in the parade along with King Charles, Anne the Princess Royal and Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh as the Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

If Princess Kate were to attend, she would have had a significant role this year as the Irish Guards, of which she is Colonel, are trooping their Regimental Colour in front of the King.



Last year, the Waleses were all together to watch the RAF flypast from the iconic balcony. Moreover, Prince Louis’ antics became quite viral from that moment.