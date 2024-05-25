Priscilla Presley rings in 79th birthday bliss early with friends

Priscilla Presley had a night out with friends the night before her 79th birthday

Priscilla Presley had an early birthday celebration with a night out with friends just a day before her 79th birthday.

People Magazine reported on Friday, May 24, that the former wife of Elvis Presley was seen on Thursday, May 23, leaving Cipriani, a luxury Italian hotel and restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

The actress, who inspired the movie Priscilla, opted for an all-black outfit for the evening. She donned a black long-sleeved top with sparkly black embellishments paired with matching pants. S

he accessorised her party look with gold jewellery, including several rings.

Presley's birthday celebrations, marking the final year of her seventh decade, coincided with recent tumultuous events within her extended family.

Earlier this week, a Tennessee judge halted the foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley's Graceland estate to Naussany Investments and Private Lending.

This decision came during a hearing at the Shelby County Chancery Court in Memphis.

Shortly after, Riley Keough's attorney received an email from Gregory Naussany confirming that they no longer plan to pursue their claim, according to a statement from a Graceland representative to the outlet.

This development followed Keough's May 20 lawsuit alleging a fraudulent attempt to sell the property.