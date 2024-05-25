Lana Del Rey lets in on secret to dealing with trolls nearly 15 years in music

Lana Del Rey shares update on her career path

Lana Del Rey recently opened up about her career path and admitted to feeling “playful” amid upcoming Country Era.

The songstress, who is looking forward to her highly-anticipated country album Lasso, appeared in a new interview with NME.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, the superstar revealed that she “playfully” deals with the haters who are adamant to prove her wrong.

She said: “No, maybe three years ago there would have been a sense of vindication, but now it just feels playful. I don’t know why. If you hang in long enough, it just feels easy. There’s no vindication, no nothing – I’m just kind of happy to be here. It’s easy-going in that way.”

Recounting an instance she had with friend and producer Jack Antonoff ahead of the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards in February, the star announced her upcoming album.

The Summertime Sadness alum shared her experience, adding: “When I gave Jack Antonoff his award for Best Producer Of The Year, I said, ‘Welcome Nashville to Hollywood and Hollywood, welcome to Nashville because the music business has gone, gone country. And it went silent; 5000 people, dead silent. Then the next week, we had three major artists announce big country albums.”

For the unversed, the project is slated to release in September, marking the Margaret singer's 10th studio LP.