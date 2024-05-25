Riley Keough recalls ‘extra life-changing’ experience on ‘Mad Max’

Riley Keough will always cherish her time filming Mad Max: Fury Road for a very special reason.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, shared during the latest episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, that she met her Ben Smith-Petersen while filming director George Miller’s 2015 action movie.

“I’m sure you've read all the stuff about it, but it was like, I don’t remember feeling like I was filming a movie ever. I remember being like, ‘I live in this world and I'm totally losing my mind,’” Keough continued.

“That was my experience, but it was one of the most beautiful and challenging and amazing, incredible experiences of my life, and all of us who were there, it was so life-changing and, of course, I met my husband, so it was like extra life-changing.”

The actress played the character Capable in the Mad Max film.

While Keough is not on the upcoming prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, her husband, who is a stuntman, was still part of the new movie.

Keough said that she’s “really excited to see” Furiosa.

Keough and Smith-Petersen share a daughter, Tupelo Storm, whom they welcomed into their family in 2022.