'Strictly Come Dancing' star Dianne Buswell shares heartwarming family news

Dianne Buswell shares family update

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell recently shared some heartwarming family news in her recent Instagram post.

The flame-haired star took to the social media giant to make the big announcement, letting her one million followers know about the birth of her brother Andrew Buswell's second child.

The Australian dancer reposted the announcement that her brother had shared on the platform alongside a caption that read: "Introducing Baby Buzz #2 to the world: Roman Giuseppe Buswell joined our gang on 22nd May 2024 at 8.52 pm, weighing in at 3.9 kg and 55cm. Both Mum and Bub are well and Zofia is the proudest big Sister of her little brother."

The Strictly Come Dancing pro commented on the original post, gushing over her brother’s second-born. "My new little nephew Aunty Dot and Uncle Joe can’t wait to cuddle you," she wrote.

In addition, Buswell reposted a photo of her niece Zofia, holding the new-born Roman with a heartwarming caption, that read: "She loves her baby brother."

Dianne has been active about posting family updates. Previously, she took the liberty to make Andrew and Melissa Lejman's pregnancy announcement featuring their first-born Zofia.

She captioned the post: “This is how excited Zofia is to become a big sister in May 2024 .. our little bee hive is growing and we are Buzzing with excitement.”