Demi Moore gives update on Channing Tatum's 'Ghost' remake

Demi Moore candidly offers insight into Ghost's remake

Demi Moore recently revealed her thoughts on Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake, sparking curiosity among fans.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Weekly during an interview for her Cannes breakout The Substance, Moore confirmed that although Tatum hasn’t reached out to her about a potential remake, she isn’t exactly shutting out the thoughts that come with it.

She explained: "I'd be curious to see what he decides to do."

Responding to a question about the remake, Moore said that Tatum is “super talented.”

In addition, the Disclosure alum told the outlet that she’s intrigued by the prospect, noting: "Look, every story in some ways has already been told. The wonderful thing is the different way things can be reinterpreted.”

Reflecting on the reinvention process, the 61-year-old actress said: "I think there are some films that often are better left not touched, and left, and then sometimes there are wonderful surprises in that reinterpretation."

Meanwhile, Tatum previously told Vanity Fair that “we're going to do something different. I think it needs to change a little bit."

For the unversed, Ghost became a runaway success following its theatrical debut in 1990.