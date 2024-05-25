Morgan Spurlock, 'Super Size Me' Oscar-nominated director dead at 53

Morgan Spurlock nabbed an Oscar nomination for his 2004 feature documentary

Morgan Spurlock, the acclaimed documentary filmmaker behind Super Size Me, passed away at the age of 53.



Variety reported on Friday, May 24, that the 2004 feature Oscar-nominated director died on Thursday, May 23, in upstate New York due to complications from cancer.

His brother, Craig Spurlock, confirmed the heartbreaking news to the outlet, saying, "It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan."

Craig, who worked with his brother on several projects, added, "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. Today, the world has lost a true creative genius. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Morgan made a significant mark in the industry with his celebrated project, Super Size Me. In the 2004 documentary, he recorded himself undertaking an experiment in which he consumed only McDonald's food every day for a month.

The 30-day challenge had a rule that Morgan could not refuse the super size option if prompted during the transaction. He also reduced his exercise to match an average American’s physical activity.

At the end of the month-long experiment, Spurlock claimed he gained 25 pounds and suffered from depression and liver dysfunction.

Spurlock is survived by his mother, Phyllis Spurlock; father, Ben Iris; two children, Laken and Kallen; former spouses, Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein; brothers Craig and Barry; and multiple nieces and nephews.