Jennifer Lopez avoids talking about her marital status with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez decided to avoid answering queries related to her alleged marital woes with Ben Affleck during the promotion of her new film Atlas.



As reported by In Touch Weekly, Netflix, the streaming platform behind her movie, asked reporters to refrain from asking any questions about the recent divorce rumours of the Hollywood A-list couple.



The source said, "Jennifer doesn’t want any more embarrassing questions asked about the status of her marriage."



An insider revealed that Lopez's co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu are "backing her up during their film’s press tour."

The source further shared, "You can feel the energy in the room, though. Everyone is looking to see if she’s wearing her wedding ring or cracks in her demeanour."

The report claimed that the Ain't Your Mama singer is "annoyed that people are more interested in her marriage than the film."

For the unversed, several reports have been circulating in the media for the past few weeks that Affleck and Lopez are "heading for divorce" due to their different lifestyle.

However, no comments have been made by the couple till now about their marital status.