Lady Gaga recalls performing series of Chromatica shows in COVID

Lady Gaga reveals she had COVID while performing five shows

Lady Gaga recently revealed she had COVID while performing five shows during a Q&A session in Los Angeles.

Following the world premiere of the songstress’ concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 23, the 38-year-old singer made the revelation that she performed on stage despite being sick with the coronavirus.

The Bad Romance singer said that she briefed her crew about the disease beforehand, giving them a free-hand to bow out of performing with her.

Gaga further explained that she didn’t want to cancel on her fans despite being infected with the disease.

Speaking exclusively to Variety, the singer explained: "I shared it with everyone on my team. And I said, 'I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work, and you don't have to perform and you don't have to work that day.”

"I just didn't want to let all the fans down. The way that I saw it also is like the fans are all putting themselves in harm's way every day coming to the show," she added.

Although Lady Gaga didn’t reveal the specifics as to when she contracted COVID and which five shows she performed while being sick, she didn't shy away from expressing gratitude for her fans.