Kid Cudi praises supporting fiancée amid hospitalisation after 2nd foot surgery

Kid Cudi gives health update from his hospital bed

Kid Cudi is feeling more blessed than ever after a successful second foot surgery and having a supportive partner by his side.



The 40-year-old rapper took to social media on Thursday, May 22, to gush over his fiancée, Lola Abecassis Sartore, who had been a steadfast support for him throughout the medical procedure.

He posted an endearing snapshot of the two sharing the hospital bed, holding hands, with Cudi wrapping one arm around his fiancée.

He captioned the Instagram post, "My ride or die holdin me down [flying kiss emoji My babe stayed all day and even slept at the hospital."

He added, "I am so blessed to have her y'all. Thank u God [teary eyes and blossoming heart emoji]."



Sartore left a heartwarming comment on the post, "Through sickness and through health! [blooming hearts emoji]."

Cudi announced his engagement to Sartore days before performing at Coachella 2024, where he broke his foot during the performance.

In addition, on Wednesday, May 22, Cudi gave his fans a health update after his surgery. "Just finished my 2nd surgery. It was a success. Feelin goood man!! [victory, red heart, hands forming heart emoji],"he shared.



"Send me all ur love, I could really use it [teary eyes with smile emoji]," Cudi wrote alongside a carousel of two photos, one of which showed him posing with two thumbs up.