Jennifer Lopez drops 'friendly reminder' as Ben Affleck divorce drama heats up

Jennifer Lopez sends a friendly reminder with her visit to Netflix's JLo billboard

Jennifer Lopez recently offered an insight into her casual visit to Netflix’s ‘Don’t F with JLo’ billboard.



The superstar, whose latest film Atlas premiered on the streaming service, took to her Instagram on Friday, May 24 to post her whereabouts.

While recording the reel, The Boy Next Door alum was spotted riding inside a car as she was headed to her destination.

In addition, she could also be heard saying: “So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas. So I want to go see it for myself.”

The next cut was a scene of the multi-hyphenate star looking through her car window, adding: “Okay, here it is!”

Later in the reel, Lopez dropped a montage of photos of her playfully posing alongside the billboard.

Promoting her new film, the mom-of-two added: “You guys got to watch the movie. Just came out today.”

However, before ending the video, the actress made sure to drop a friendly reminder with the “DON’T F WITH JLO” looming in the background.

Pointing towards the billboard, Lopez ensured: “And just a little friendly reminder from over there.”