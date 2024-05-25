Jelly Roll admits to relying on 'mind-altering' substance to stay sober

Jelly Roll gets candid about substance issues

Jelly Roll recently made a wild confession about his substance use issues.

The Save Me singer, who has been candid about his addictions, revealed that smoking Marijuana kept him “sober” all over the years.

Speaking exclusively to the Taste of Country in a candid interview on Friday, May 24, the country superstar said that the substance helped him contain his mental health.

He shared: "I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety.”

“This is a hot button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober,” he confessed.

Later in the interview, Jelly said that he would gladly vouch for weed in any case despite having friends that “don’t do that.”

He continued on the subject of addiction, noting: “I have friends that are in the program that are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything. I respect that. I have so much respect for those people. That's just not how my sobriety worked out."

For the unversed, Jelly, born Jason DeFord had previously served sentence over drug-related offences ahead of turning his life around.