Raquel Leviss’ lawsuit against ex Tom Sandoval gets a win

Raquel Leviss can continue to move forward with her lawsuit against her ex and former Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval.



The reality star had sued Sandoval and Ariana Madix for eavesdropping, revenge porn and invasion of privacy in February 2024.

According to Rolling Stone, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge ruled that Leviss’ claims that her intimate FaceTime conversations with Sandoval were adequately considered “contemporaneous” and “confidential.”

Leviss claimed that she was aware that she could be recorded but she didn’t expect Sandoval to save the footage and make copies, per the report.

“We are pleased with the Court’s order, which recognises that recording someone in sexually compromising ways without her consent violates California law. We will be moving forward aggressively to vindicate Rachel’s rights,” Leviss’ attorney, Bryan Freedman, told People Magazine in a statement.

Mark Geragos, Leviss’ lawyer, also told People that “if Sandoval’s illegal recording isn’t an invasion of privacy, then there is nothing that is private,” agreeing with the judge’s ruling.

The lawsuit comes after the Scandoval drama in which Sandoval was caught cheating on his nine-year-long girlfriend Madix, after she discovered an intimate video of Raquel on his phone.