'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander undergoes hilarious transformation for new ad

Jason Alexander pulls off eight characters in new commercial

Jason Alexander recently showed off his hilarious side while playing eight different characters in a new commercial for the Chefler Foods condiment brand.



In the ad, the Seinfeld star could be seen looking at a restaurant at a diner and inquiring about the “tilapia.”

He then quickly transformed himself into a waitress, donning a black wig and a blue uniform.

Responding to the customer’s question, the waitress said: "Never order diner tilapia, babe."

Later in the ad, another mobster version of Alexander chimed in, offering him a piece of advice: "You never order diner tilapia."

The 64-year-old actor later stole the show when he emerged as a teenage girl, wearing a pink blouse and colourful hair extensions.

In addition, the actor expanded his thoughts on the commercial, admitting that it “directly spoke to my heart.”

Jason released a press statement that read: "When I read this character script, it spoke directly to my heart. Each persona is unapologetic in their own way, which perfectly matched the authenticity of Mike's Amazing.”

On professional front, Alexander is currently gearing up for projects, including Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of Judgement Day.