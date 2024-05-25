Riley Keough ‘relieved’ after she avoids another Graceland legal drama

Riley Keough escaped another legal drama concerning her grandfather Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland estate.

A Tennessee judge on Wednesday blocked the auction of Graceland, by a company that claimed the late Lisa Marie Presley failed to repay a loan in which she used the property as collateral.

“Riley is appreciative of the swift legal actions that stopped the foreclosure sale,” a source told People Magazine. “She was initially pretty shocked and confused, but everything is all good for now.”

The insider noted that the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34, “will do anything to protect Graceland.”

Keough had filed a lawsuit claiming Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC's attempt to sell the property was “fraudulent.”

The War Pony director claimed that the company was trying to defraud her family into selling Graceland by forging the signature of her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Graceland later gave a statement to the outlet that the court has now made clear, “there was no validity to the claims.”

The legal drama comes after Keough inherited the estate as sole trustee last year in May, following a legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.