Snoop Dogg shares his two cents on Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef

Snoop Dogg addresses Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, talks about The Garfield Movie

Snoop Dogg has recently shared his two cents on Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Snoop revealed he would not take sides of anyone.

"Well, the only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout-out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing because the writing has been upped since the confrontation or whatever you call it, whatever they went through," he told ET.

Snoop stated, "Those are my nephews. I'm not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that's personal business, not my business."

Snoop also opened up about his fondness for Kendrick and Drake's contributions to the rap game.

"As far as what they did for the industry and the rap game, they made you rap again," he remarked.

Snoope added, "You can't mumble your way and gimmick your way to a song no more, buddy. So, thank y'all."

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop also discussed about voicing Snoop Cat in The Garfield Movie, which is running in theatres now.

"That's the best part, is that I can show my grandkids. A lot of times I make stuff that is not appropriate for kids, and they can't really see it," continued the rapper.

Snoop explained, "Everybody knows who I am. I've been doing this for a long time, but it's beautiful that I can be a part of things that I can show my grandkids all over the world, that [there] is not just one side of Snoop Dogg."

"There's a flip side to everything, and when I do things like this, I feel so good about it because they get a chance to see my work. They get a chance to see what it takes to actually do the things that I do," he mentioned.