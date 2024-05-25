Donald Trump seeks to stop release of 'The Apprentice'

Donald Trump wants to block the release of biopic The Apprentice in the US: Report

The Apprentice movie producers have recently hit back at the Donald Trump who seeks to block the biopic in the United States.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the producers of the movie said, "The film is a fair and balanced portrait of the former president. We want everyone to see it and then decide."

Earlier, Variety reported that Donald's legal team sent a cease and desist to the movie-makers in order to stop a distribution deal.

The outlet reported that the movie had been making headlines for showing Donald raping his first wife Ivana Trump, who died in July 2022 after suffering "blunt impact injuries of the torso". The former couple, who wed in 1977 and divorced in 1992, shared three children

Secondly, The Apprentice movie garnered a lot of love at its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where the movie received nearly a 10-minute standing ovation. The movie cast included Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova and Jeremy Strong.

Deadline mentioned that the audience was uproarious for as long as 11 minutes. The director of the movie, Abbasi was seen bowing and even purportedly FaceTiming Jeremy, who is in New York for his Broadway play, An Enemy of the People.

Meanwhile, the former president is currently facing 91 criminal charges in four different courtrooms.