Patrick Mahomes on playing matchmaker in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Patrick Mahomes feels he was the matchmaker in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relation

Patrick Mahomes has recenty made shocking revelation about playing a matchmaker in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship.



During an appearance on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reflected on Taylor and Travis' budding romance.

"I like to take some of the credit," said Patrick.

The football star recalled, "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [idea came up]. He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker."

"I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should go for it. Just go for it.' And you know Travis, man. He does it. He's a great dude," continued Patrick.

He remarked, "I'm glad that it's all worked out for the best."

Travis and Taylor had never shared details about their first meeting and when they offically first met.

However, the singer opened up about Travis in her Time Person of the Year interview.

She mentioned, "Their romance started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell."

"We started hanging out right after that," she remarked.

Taylor added, "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

Meanwhile, Taylor became fast friends with Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes after she started attending different Travis' games.