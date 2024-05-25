Chris Pratt reveals complicated relation with his dad impacted his career

Chris Pratt addresses complicated father-son relationship in a new interview

Chris Pratt has recently shared his complicated relationship with his father impacted his acting career.



During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor opened up about his "fairly complicated" relationship he had with his father shaped his roles in the movies.

Chris said he never thought about it but confessed he tends "to gravitate towards" roles like Peter Quill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Garfield in The Garfield Movie.

"Maybe it's not a coincidence," remarked the 44-year-old.

Chris stated, "My own relationship with my dad was fairly complicated, so there's things to mine there."

For the unversed, the Parks and Recreation alum's father Daniel died of multiple sclerosis in 2014.

Chris also discussed about movies, saying, "It's important for any comedy to have an emotional through line, in order for there to be structure of an actual movie."

"This happens to be hinged on Garfield feeling abandonment with his father, and so that's, yeah. That's a deep feeling I think a lot of people could relate to," explained the Jurrasic World actor.

Chris, who has three kids, previously told British GQ in 2016 about the loss of his father.

"When we face the death of a parent, you sometimes feel regret that you didn't fully embrace what you had," added the actor.

Meanwhile, Chris' new The Garfield Movie is now in theatres.