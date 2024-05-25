Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi showoff wedding rings post-secret wedding

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi shop after marraige

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi may have got married in a private ceremony, but the couple is not afraid to show off their new marriage to the world.



The model, 22, and the Stranger Things star, 20, were out and about in The Hamptons on Friday flashing their wedding rings.

According to photos shared by Page Six and other outlets, the actress, 20, and her new husband, 22, beamed broadly driving through in baby blue convertible after doing some shopping.

Brown opted for a casual look, preferring to wear white T-shirt and cream-coloured pants. She accessorised with a pair of shades and a white Louis Vuitton tote bag on her arm.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi looked simple but classy in a white T-shirt under a cargo jacket and a pair of blue jeans.

The pair didn’t shy away from the paparazzi, as Brown held up two peace signs and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi giving a thumbs up to the lenses.

After a photographer congratulated the happy couple on their recent nuptials, Brown even replied, “Thanks,” to a photographer after he congratulated the newly married couple.