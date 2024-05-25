Chris Pratt reveals what he did with his first paycheck

Chris Pratt talks about spending his first paycheck

Chris Pratt revealed going on a spending spree when he got his first paycheck of “$75,000.”



The Garfield Movie star explained his experience with money during his attendance at SiriusXM's Sway’s show.

Sway Calloway's co-host, Tracy G, thought it would have been difficult for Pratt to process and spend money after getting his first big payday, but the situation was quite a bit otherwise.

"Oh, no. No. No. I was under the impression that I would never run out of money," Pratt explained bursting into laughter.

"The first paycheck I got, I was like, 'Are you serious?' I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got, was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000."

"I was like, 'I'm never gonna wait again. F***k you, b***hes, I am leaving,'" he joked. "And then about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!'"

"I was like, 'Well, I'm gonna probably invest, I'm probably gonna get a yacht,'" he added about procrastinating getting serious about his finances.

He further explained why being financially smart was not a thing he ever considered.

"We never had any money growing up. No one ever taught me financial literacy. I didn't know what to do with money. It was like, it would come in, I would spend it," he said.

"It took a good amount of time for me to kind of stop and say, 'All right, I gotta get wise about this. I have to think about, 'What am I gonna do? How am I gonna get to the point to where if I stop working one day, I'll still be OK? My family will be OK.' So, kind of coming up with a financial literacy plan, you know, later in my life was sort of one of the steps of me growing up."