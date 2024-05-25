Chris Pratt reveals what he did with his first paycheck

Chris Pratt revealed going on a spending spree when he got his first paycheck of “$75,000.”
The Garfield Movie star explained his experience with money during his attendance at SiriusXM's Sway’s show.
Sway Calloway's co-host, Tracy G, thought it would have been difficult for Pratt to process and spend money after getting his first big payday, but the situation was quite a bit otherwise.
"Oh, no. No. No. I was under the impression that I would never run out of money," Pratt explained bursting into laughter.
"The first paycheck I got, I was like, 'Are you serious?' I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got, was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000."
"I was like, 'I'm never gonna wait again. F***k you, b***hes, I am leaving,'" he joked. "And then about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!'"
"I was like, 'Well, I'm gonna probably invest, I'm probably gonna get a yacht,'" he added about procrastinating getting serious about his finances.
He further explained why being financially smart was not a thing he ever considered.
"We never had any money growing up. No one ever taught me financial literacy. I didn't know what to do with money. It was like, it would come in, I would spend it," he said.
"It took a good amount of time for me to kind of stop and say, 'All right, I gotta get wise about this. I have to think about, 'What am I gonna do? How am I gonna get to the point to where if I stop working one day, I'll still be OK? My family will be OK.' So, kind of coming up with a financial literacy plan, you know, later in my life was sort of one of the steps of me growing up."
Danielle Fogarty and Ross Worswick tie the knot in Ibiza
Travis Scott's altercation with Tyga escalates as southside joins onstage brawl
Madonna and Josh Popper remain friends after breakup
Billie Eilish sparks controversy with latest comments amid billboard battle with Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga shares her thoughts on new music album
Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown tie the knot ‘lowkey’, after two years of romance