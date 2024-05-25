Nicole Richie exhibits love for Sofia Richie’s new born baby

Nicole Richie celebrates aunthood as Sofia Richie becomes mother

Nicole Richie seems to be pretty happy over becoming aunt to sister Sofia Richie’s new born daughter, that she welcomed with her husband Sofia Richie on May 20.



Sofia Richie announced on Friday on social media, giving birth to her baby.

"I now have a new favourite EG. Sorry Elliot," Nicole wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post, which featured a black-and-white photo of the newborn's tiny feet being cradled in her parents' hands.

"Eloise Samantha Grainge, 5•20•24 best day of my life," Sofia wrote in the caption of her post, mentioning her baby's name and birthdate.

Nicole even reposted the picture of Sofia's daughter to her Instagram Story.

Other family members and friends also congratulated Sofia.

"A beautiful new addition to our family. Congregations Sofia and Elliot.," Lionel Richie's ex-wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie, wrote in the comment section.

"Congratulations," commented pregnant Hailey Bieber, while Emily Ratajkowski wrote, "eloise! congratulations."

"congratulations," Kylie Jenner also commented.

Nicole Richie is all set to reunite with Paris Hilton for filming 17 years after The Simple Life.

"Paris and Nicole are so excited to be teaming up again," a source told Entertainment Weekly.

"The show is going to play on nostalgia. They aren't going to be leaving their families and going somewhere remote in the same way that they did on The Simple Life, but the show will have a reunion type of feel."