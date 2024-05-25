Ben Affleck helped Jennifer Lopez practice lines for ‘Atlas’

Jennifer Lopez got help from Ben Affleck on 'Atlas'

Jennifer Lopez got some help from her husband Ben Affleck for her movie Atlas, amid separation rumours.



Sterling K. Brown, to whom JLo stars opposite to in her new Netflix film, Atlas, shared that the Oscar-winning director would help her practice lines by reading them with her, so she could capture the emotion better for her scenes.

“Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for [my character] Smith,” the This Is Us star revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

“And I think the newlyweds, still very much in love, I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband’s voice.”

Affleck and Lopez, have continued to help each other in their projects after their patch up three years ago.

The Jenny From the Block singer, 54, assisted Affleck improve the ’90s-era costumes on his movie Air and the Good Will Hunting star made an appearance in her sci-fi based This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, which followed her most recent album.