Kylie Jenner's exes Travis Scott and Tyga clash at Cannes film festival

Travis Scott accused of aggressive behavior in Cannes incident.

Travis Scott and Tyga, both former flames of Kylie Jenner, found themselves in the midst of a reported brawl during the early hours of Friday at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The altercation allegedly erupted at around 5 a.m. during Richie Akiva's famed "The After" party, held at the Domaine La Dilecta estate.



According to reports, the brawl started when Travis Scott and Tyga's close associate, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, began exchanging blows.

The tension escalated after an awkward onstage introduction of Travis and Tyga together by Akiva.

TMZ reported that the confrontation unfolded shortly after both were brought onstage together.

Sources informed Page Six that the scuffle ignited when Scott grabbed the microphone from Richie's hand following the announcement of Tyga and Edwards.

This introduction, particularly the acknowledgment of Scott, appeared to unsettle the "Sicko Mode" rapper.



According to sources, Travis grabbed the microphone from Akiva, leading Edwards, who was seen socializing with Tyga earlier, to intervene and urge Scott to show some love.

However, tensions moved rapidly as he reportedly began directing threats and insults towards Tyga's security team.

Witnesses informed Page Six that he aggressively approached Tyga's security, shouting menacingly, "Y’all [N-word] wanna die?" Allegations surfaced that Travis and his entourage exhibited erratic behavior, with one source claiming, "Travis was the aggressor...

He and his team were being neurotic, erratic, and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone, to be honest."