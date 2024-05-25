Carl Fogarty's daughter Danielle recounts terrifying home invasion

Danielle Fogarty shares 'living nightmare' experience.

Danielle Fogarty has opened up about a 'living nightmare' after her home was broken into while she was out.



The 32-year-old influencer, daughter of superbike racer Carl Fogarty and sister of Love Island star Claudia Fogarty, detailed the harrowing incident in an Instagram post on Thursday, calling it the "scariest thing I've ever experienced."

In her post, she shared a photo of herself with her husband, Ross Worswick, and their two sons, Mason, three, and Maddox, 10 months.

She recounted that the break-in occurred during a dinner date with Ross, leaving their children under the care of their grandparents.

"Taking some time out to spend with what matters in life...family," she wrote.

"Our beautiful family home got broken into while our boys were asleep and grandparents downstairs looking after them while we were out for a quick dinner."

She continued, "As you can imagine, this is a living nightmare for us all and the scariest thing I've ever experienced.

Everybody is unharmed and that is all that matters. I know in time the emotions we're feeling will pass, and our home will feel the way it once did.

Everyone, please be careful and stay safe. The world can be such a scary place."