Madonna and boyfriend Josh Popper split amid her hectic tour schedule

Madonna and boxer boyfriend Josh Popper end year-long romance.

Madonna and her boxer boyfriend Josh Popper have called it quits after a year of dating.

The 65-year-old pop icon and the 30-year-old athlete initially met through Madonna's son, David Banda, who was taking boxing lessons from Popper.

A source told The Sun that she's demanding schedule played a significant role in their breakup.

"Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," the insider revealed.

Despite the split, the source emphasized that there is no animosity between the former couple.

"There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other. At the moment, their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends," the source added.