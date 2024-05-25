Billie Eilish shades Taylor Swift, calls three-hour concerts 'psychotic'

Billie Eilish accused of shading Taylor Swift amid billboard battle.

Billie Eilish has sparked controversy with comments that some interpret as a jab at Taylor Swift, as the two pop superstars vie for the top spot on the Billboard album chart.

Despite previously expressing admiration for each other, fans are now speculating about a possible feud following Eilish's recent interview on Stationhead.



During the interview, Eilish, criticized musicians who perform lengthy shows, branding three-hour concerts as 'psychotic.'

Promoting her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, the Bad Guy singer remarked,

"Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that. I don't want that. I don't even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I'm not trying to hear them for three hours."

These comments have ignited a frenzy among Swifties, who rushed to defend Taylor Swift, known for her extensive Eras Tour performances, which average three hours and 15 minutes.

In a March interview with Billboard, she expressed frustration with the practice, emphasizing her commitment to sustainability.

"For some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging," she noted.

"Which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money. I can't even express to you how wasteful it is."