Brittany Cartwright ‘can’t be in the same room’ with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor feuding

Brittany Cartwright seems to have had enough of Jax Taylor.



The Vanderpump Rules star got candid about her relationship status with her husband Jax Taylor to Tom Schwartz on her podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittanyon Friday, May 24, claiming it to be “not great”.

Cartwright announced her separation from Taylor after four years of marriage, in February, this year.

“Right now…I can’t even be in the same room with him very long,” she said. “Last time you were here…you were like, ‘I forgot you guys were even separated.’ So it’s very up and down like that.”

Schwartz, who is a mutual friend of Cartwright and Taylor, said that she thought that the two “do a good job of respecting each other’s boundaries.”

But Cartwright believes otherwise, “He hasn’t done a good job respecting mine, that’s for sure,” she said.

“But we gotta remember I’m the one that’s living elsewhere and… I feel like I’m the one that’s taking all the hard hits even though I was the one who had to leave.”

But Schwartz wanted none of the feud, as he tried to stay out of his fighting friends’ matters.

“I’m using transcendental meditation right now,” he quipped. “I’ve gone to another place. I’m back in Florida, I’m on the beach, I’ve got a really cold Corona Light in my hand, a shot of Patrón, and I’m happy.”