Selena Gomez offers valuable advice on how to protect mental health

Selena Gomez reflects on mental health struggles and healing strategy

Selena Gomez has recently offered valuable advice on how to protect their mental health and look out for help if needed.



"It’s okay to ask for help," said the 31-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The Only Murders in the Building star stated, "It’s very important to be able to feel comfortable. I wish I had asked [for help] at a younger age."

Selena's brand Rare Beauty has also launched a mental health campaign, Make A Call in honour of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"With this campaign," Selena "wants to target those people who "are struggling to call someone you miss, or someone who’d love to hear your voice.".

While promoting her campaign, the singer and actress mentioned, "If you ever feel lonely, you’re not alone."

"One in four people report they feel alone, and this year for Mental Health Awareness Month, Rare Beauty is encouraging everyone to make a good call — literally with a phone," explained the Calm Down crooner.

Selena pointed out that people who do not have anyone to call to can contact Rare's hotline number, 877-HEY-RARE, "for a quick and easy mood boost.".

Reflecting on healing strategy, the songstress said, "Studies suggest that hearing a comforting voice can actually boost our mood in ways that texting can’t, so pick up the phone and call someone you love."

"Call someone you haven't spoken to in a while. Or, call anyone who's sound of their voice would bring you comfort," she continued.

Meanwhile, Selena disclosed who was the last person she spoke to regarding her mental heath troubles.

"The last person I called was last night, and it was my Nana," added the singer.